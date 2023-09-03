Open Menu

Police Nabbed 13 Outlaws Wanted In Different Cases

September 03, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police during different raids on Sunday arrested as many as 13 outlaws wanted in different cases including murder and attempt murder during crackdown launched against the criminals in the various parts of Attock, police spokesman said.

Police spokesman has said that Rangoo police arrested three outlaws who carried out house robbery in village Wessa in which they looted booty over one million.

According to a Police spokesman, three masked bandits entered into the house of Zohaib Ahmed in the village Wessa during last month and took hostage all the members of the house on gunpoint.

Later they searched the house and fled successfully with looted booty amounting to Rs 1.47 million including 66 tola gold and cash.

He said that police through human and digital intelligence traced the accused identified as Ahmed Ali, Hassan Rizwan and Ali Gull. He said that police also recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in the robbery.

The spokesman has further added that Pindigheb Police, acting on a tip off, raided at a gambling den and arrested seven persons red-handed while gambling.

He said that gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 70 thousand was also seized during the raid.

Separately, Police arrested a man for killing his brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Boota village in Attock Saddar Police Station.

Police sources said that Sajid Khan had shot dead his brother-in-law Safdar Khan for beating and subjecting to domestic violence.

Police traced the accused and sent him behind bars after recovery of the pistol utilized in the murder case.

Moreover, Hassanabdal Saddar Police on Sunday arrested a man who shot dead a mechanic over a monetary dispute outside his shop in Manoonagar area on July 23.

Police sources said that Muhammad Bilal shot dead Noman Ali when he was working in his workshop and fled away. On Sunday police arrested him and sent him behind bars.

The same police arrested a man who attempted to kill a man in Burhan area over a dispute of animal gazing.

Yasir Younas shot and injured Shahzad Ellhi to take revenge of the animal gazing in his field away. On Sunday Police traced the accused and sent him behind bars after recovery of the pistol utilized in the attempted murder case.

