Police nabbed 254 gang members in 2020 in khanewal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :District police had arrested 254 members of 79 dangerous gangs during the last year 2020.

The looted items worth over Rs 50 million was also recovered from arrested accused by tracing 380 cases.

As many as 19 blind murder cases were also solved during the above said period.

Similarly, 2518 proclaimed offenders including 299 of A category and 2219 of B category were also arrested.

The district police had also got lodged 1175 cases against illegal weapon holders while recovered 20 klashinkoves, 922 pistols, 48 riffles, 123 guns, 50 revolvers and 3960 bullets.

1226 cases were also got lodged against drug peddlers and recovered 1025 kilograms hashish, 196 kilograms heroin, 28 kg opium, 320 gram ice, over 16 kgs hashish(bhung), 25949 liters liquor and also unearthed 90 distilleries.

506 gamblers were also sent to jail under gambling act.

86 cases were also got lodged under sound system act while 79 cases against kite sellers during last year.

30 applications were received at violence against women centre while 83791 people got benefit from police Khidmat centre.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that 2021 would be crime free and change in police culture.

He said that the district police was busy to ensure exemplary role against criminals.