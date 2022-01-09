Police nabbed 5 accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pothohar Division police Sunday arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and registered separate cases against them.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Sohail was arrested and gas cylinders and other refilling equipment were recovered from the accused due to the absence of any legal authorisation to be presented by the accused.

In another raid, the Police arrested two accused Muhammad Afzal and Mumtaz for illegally refilling gas cylinders.

The gas cylinders and other refilling equipment were recovered from the accused and separate cases were registered against the accused.