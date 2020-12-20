Police nabbed 6 outlaws in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police during different raids in various parts of Attock on Sunday arrested six accused and recovered 30 liquor bottles, one 30 bore pistol and two rounds of ammunition in a raid.

Police sources said that Hassanabdal police raided a gambling venue and seized money and gambling items. Arrested accused included one liquor seller Ravi Kumar besides recovery of 30 bottles of liquor.

He said that in another raid Ringo police team recovered 30 bore pistol and 2 rounds of ammunition from accused Shahid Mehmood son of Muhammad Nazar. Police arrested four accused including Zamrud, Irfan Ahmed, Liaqaut Javed and Chen Pervaiz. Police also confiscated amount at stake worth Rs 17,600, a total of five mobile phones worth Rs 40,000, a motorcycle worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 112,600 have been recovered. Police registered cases and further investigation was underway.