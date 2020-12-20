UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabbed 6 Outlaws In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Police nabbed 6 outlaws in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police during different raids in various parts of Attock on Sunday arrested six accused and recovered 30 liquor bottles, one 30 bore pistol and two rounds of ammunition in a raid.

Police sources said that Hassanabdal police raided a gambling venue and seized money and gambling items. Arrested accused included one liquor seller Ravi Kumar besides recovery of 30 bottles of liquor.

He said that in another raid Ringo police team recovered 30 bore pistol and 2 rounds of ammunition from accused Shahid Mehmood son of Muhammad Nazar. Police arrested four accused including Zamrud, Irfan Ahmed, Liaqaut Javed and Chen Pervaiz. Police also confiscated amount at stake worth Rs 17,600, a total of five mobile phones worth Rs 40,000, a motorcycle worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 112,600 have been recovered. Police registered cases and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Attock Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

45 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

1 hour ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

1 hour ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.