Police nabbed 60 criminals with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 60 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 60 criminals including nine proclaimed offenders, 18 court absconders, six drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, one kite seller, two firework dealers eight gamblers and ten other outlaws for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

Police also recovered 32 litre liquor, 5.320 kg Hashish, four pistols, rounds, 30 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.