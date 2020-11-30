UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabbed A Bike Snatcher Gang, 6 Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Police nabbed a bike snatcher gang, 6 motorcycles recovered

The Hyderabad police claimed to arrest a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to arrest a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes from their possession. The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Market police during patrolling arrested 4 suspected outlaws near Government Meeran Shah school in Heerabad.

He added that the police recovered pistols and 6 motorbikes from their possession.The spokesman identified the suspects as Azaan Rajput, Ishtiaq Abbasi, Faizan Shoro and Nabeel Qureshi. He said that the market police had booked the arrested suspect in a new FIR.

The spokesman said SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio had strictly directed all the police stations to curb the incidents of motorbike theft and robbery by bursting such gangs.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Hyderabad Nabeel Adeel Hussain FIR Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative Wahat Al ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Seeds of the Union&#039; to be screened by l ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Grave of Civ ..

56 seconds ago

7th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communitie ..

30 minutes ago

French MPs announce 'rewrite' of controversial pol ..

58 seconds ago

Pompeo to Discuss Transatlantic Security at NATO M ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.