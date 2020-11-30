Police nabbed a bike snatcher gang, 6 motorcycles recovered

The Hyderabad police claimed to arrest a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to arrest a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes from their possession. The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Market police during patrolling arrested 4 suspected outlaws near Government Meeran Shah school in Heerabad.

He added that the police recovered pistols and 6 motorbikes from their possession.The spokesman identified the suspects as Azaan Rajput, Ishtiaq Abbasi, Faizan Shoro and Nabeel Qureshi. He said that the market police had booked the arrested suspect in a new FIR.

The spokesman said SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio had strictly directed all the police stations to curb the incidents of motorbike theft and robbery by bursting such gangs.