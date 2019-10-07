Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UPPER DIR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested notorious absconder wanted to in murder and extortion cases after exchange of firing.

According to police sources, SHO Police Station Dir Imran Khan along with personnel of Elite force on a tip off conducted raid at house to arrest absconder, Maftahuddin.

Police said that he was on run after brutally killed one man two years ago and later also destroyed house of deceased man.

He created an atmosphere of fear in the area through extortion and intimidation.

After cordoning off the house from all directions, police made announcement to lay down weapons and handover himself to police.

However, instead of surrendering, he opened firing at police party in which personnel of Elite Force was injured.

The absconder also received bullets in exchange of firing and was arrested in injured condition.

Both injured soldier of elite force and absconder were shifted to DHQ hospital Taimourgarah for treatment.

Soon afterwards, DPO Upper For, Main Nasseb Jan visited hospital and directed hospital authorities to provide best treatment to injured police personnel.

He said police would continue crackdown against criminals to ensure safety of citizen.