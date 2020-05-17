Police nabbed drug peddler; seized six kg Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish, cash, mobile phone and motorcycle from his possession on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Khyber Ali s/o Taj din. Police also recovered over six kilogram Hashish, cash Rs 78,000, mobile phone and motorcycle from his possession.

The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan.

Superintendent of Police, City Division Javed Khan informed media persons that the arrested drug peddler was brother of Nasir Chutan, a top listed drug dealer. He said that raids were continued to arrest the proclaimed offender.

Police have registered a case with Lohari Gate police station.