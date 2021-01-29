Police nabbed five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five accused from different areas besides recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Perwadhai, Naseerabad, R A Bazar and Taxila Police stations launched crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to held five accused namely Muhammad Shakeel, Baidar Bakhat, Qamar Abbas, Kamran Javed and Niaz Khan.

Police also recovered 5 pistols 30 bore with ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the CPO without any discrimination. The police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers, he added.