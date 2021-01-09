Police nabbed seven for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons apprehended seven persons from different areas over a charge of possessing illegaly weapons besides recovering weapons and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Rawat, Westridge, Kotli Sattian, Sadiqabad and Gijar Khan Police stations launched a crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrested seven accused namely Ajaab Khan, Saif Ullah, Ameen Khan, Daniyal Farooq, Shah Jahan, Ibrar Ahmed and Asad Qayyum.

The Police also recovered seven 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.