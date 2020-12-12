UrduPoint.com
Police Nabbed Ten Persons For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Police nabbed ten persons for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The police in its crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up ten accused from different areas besides recovering weapons and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

He informed that Waris Khan, New town, Airport, Raxila, Gujar Khan, Kallar Saydian, Kotli sattian, Murree Police stations launched a crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrested 10 accused namely Adnan Iqbal, Shaayan, Malik Nouman, Shujaat Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed, Imran Khan, Zulfiqar, Fakhar Shah, Shah Zaib and Bukhtiar.

The police also recovered 8 pistols 30 bore, 1 riffle 12 bore, I pistol 9 mm with ammunition from their custody.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions of the CPO without any discrimination.

The spokesman said the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders.

More Stories From Pakistan

