Police nabbed three gamblers in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Friday raided a gambling party, acting on a tip-off near Gadda road causeway in the purview of police station Bhattar and arrested three gamblers and sized money as two gamblers managed to escape from the scene.

According to the police, the gamblers were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Fateh Jang, as the police sought their physical remand and other necessary legal formalities mentioned in the police challan.