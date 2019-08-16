Police nabbed two fireworks dealers in Islamabad

Police claimed Friday to have arrested 02 people and recovered fireworks material from their possession

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Police claimed Friday to have arrested 02 people and recovered fireworks material from their possession.On the direction of Inspector General Islamabad Police, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar police team of Ramna Area headed bySHO Ramna Qaisar Niaz Gillani conducted raids at Sector G-10 and 11 and other places and arrested 02 persons for selling fireworks and seized the material.

The accused are Asmat Ullah Malang Jan, cases have been registered against them.

DIG Operations,Waqar-ud-Din appreciated the efforts of police team.