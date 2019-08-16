UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabbed Two Fireworks Dealers In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:59 PM

Police nabbed two fireworks dealers in Islamabad

Police claimed Friday to have arrested 02 people and recovered fireworks material from their possession

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Police claimed Friday to have arrested 02 people and recovered fireworks material from their possession.On the direction of Inspector General Islamabad Police, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar police team of Ramna Area headed bySHO Ramna Qaisar Niaz Gillani conducted raids at Sector G-10 and 11 and other places and arrested 02 persons for selling fireworks and seized the material.

The accused are Asmat Ullah Malang Jan, cases have been registered against them.

DIG Operations,Waqar-ud-Din appreciated the efforts of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Malang From

Recent Stories

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 13 Kurdish Targets in N ..

43 seconds ago

US-Turkey Joint Operations Center to Start Functio ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Allow Sunday Rally Against Violen ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Ministry 2020 Budget to Help Widen ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan dials Donald Trump ahead of UNSC meetin ..

2 minutes ago

Bosnia Charges Iraqi, Turkish Citizens With Migran ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.