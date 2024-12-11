Open Menu

Police Nabbed Two Gang Members Involved In Mobile Phone Snatching

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Police on Wednesday have arrested two members of a gang involved in mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and other street crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Police on Wednesday have arrested two members of a gang involved in mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and other street crime.

According to police spokesman, Morgah police while conducting operation arrested two members of a gang identified as Kashif and Salman involved in mobile phones snatching and recovered 13 snatched mobile phones from their possession besides two stolen motorcycles.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation has been started.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, lauded the efforts of police team, stating that such operations will continue to target criminals

who rob citizens of their valuables. He added that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.

