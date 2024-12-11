Police Nabbed Two Gang Members Involved In Mobile Phone Snatching
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Police on Wednesday have arrested two members of a gang involved in mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and other street crime
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Police on Wednesday have arrested two members of a gang involved in mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and other street crime.
According to police spokesman, Morgah police while conducting operation arrested two members of a gang identified as Kashif and Salman involved in mobile phones snatching and recovered 13 snatched mobile phones from their possession besides two stolen motorcycles.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation has been started.
SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, lauded the efforts of police team, stating that such operations will continue to target criminals
who rob citizens of their valuables. He added that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told9 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago