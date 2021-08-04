Police nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court absconders during operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District police have launched operation midnight and arrested 45 proclaimed offenders and 20 court absconders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :District police have launched operation midnight and arrested 45 proclaimed offenders and 20 court absconders.

The operation was carried out under supervision of PO staff Nazima Mushtaq in which heavy police contingent including PO staff, CIA staff, Elite Force and other distinct police participated.

The arrested accused were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other heinous crimes.

The midnight operation was started in line with special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth and raids were being conducted against proclaimed offenders on large scale.