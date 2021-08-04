UrduPoint.com

Police Nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court Absconders During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:13 PM

Police nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court absconders during operation

District police have launched operation midnight and arrested 45 proclaimed offenders and 20 court absconders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :District police have launched operation midnight and arrested 45 proclaimed offenders and 20 court absconders.

The operation was carried out under supervision of PO staff Nazima Mushtaq in which heavy police contingent including PO staff, CIA staff, Elite Force and other distinct police participated.

The arrested accused were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other heinous crimes.

The midnight operation was started in line with special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth and raids were being conducted against proclaimed offenders on large scale.

Related Topics

Police CIA Robbery Po Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

13 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

21 minutes ago
 Horror plunge made me stronger, says record-breaki ..

Horror plunge made me stronger, says record-breaking Olympian Brown, 13

24 seconds ago
 CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North ..

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North Wazrisitan

28 seconds ago
 Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' ..

Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' remembered

3 minutes ago
 1,166, 023 people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

1,166, 023 people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.