UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabs 3 Outlaws: Gutka, Supari Seized In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:35 PM

Police nabs 3 outlaws: Gutka, Supari seized in Nawabshah

Shaheed Benazirabad Police, during its ongoing operation against outlaws and drugs, Saturday apprehended 3 outlaws with a large quantity of contraband items

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police, during its ongoing operation against outlaws and drugs, Saturday apprehended 3 outlaws with a large quantity of contraband items.

According to police spokesman, In charge AVCC Mubeen Ahmed Parhyar, on a tip of, intercepted an oil tanker carrying 101 sacks of 'Gutka Supari' (grounded battle nuts used in preparation of Gutka).

The police taken suspects Yar Muhammad son of Anar Gul Brohi and Abdul Hameed son of Abdul Gaffar Brohi into custody and booked them under relevant laws.

In a separate raid SHO Qazi Ahmed nabbed Ranjhan Rind with 290 packets of Indian made Gutka- a tobacco based banned item. Police has registered FIR under relevant laws as well.

Related Topics

India Police Martyrs Shaheed Drugs Oil FIR

Recent Stories

Three Dead, 15 Missing in Flooded Chinese Mine - R ..

53 seconds ago

Books by Pakistani women launched at High Commissi ..

55 seconds ago

Citizens to be rewarded during Clean Green Pakista ..

56 seconds ago

Thousands of patients receiving healthcare facilit ..

1 minute ago

Modi Govt's illegal acts could not change disputed ..

15 minutes ago

Chief secretary orders plan for Lahore beautificat ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.