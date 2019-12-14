Police nabs 3 outlaws: Gutka, Supari seized in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) : Shaheed Benazirabad Police , during its ongoing operation against outlaws and drugs , Saturday apprehended 3 outlaws with a large quantity of contraband items.

According to police spokesman, In charge AVCC Mubeen Ahmed Parhyar, on a tip of, intercepted an oil tanker carrying 101 sacks of 'Gutka Supari' (grounded battle nuts used in preparation of Gutka).

The police taken suspects Yar Muhammad son of Anar Gul Brohi and Abdul Hameed son of Abdul Gaffar Brohi into custody and booked them under relevant laws.

In a separate raid SHO Qazi Ahmed nabbed Ranjhan Rind with 290 packets of Indian made Gutka- a tobacco based banned item. Police has registered FIR under relevant laws as well.