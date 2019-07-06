Police nabs 3 suspects, over 4000 packets of Mainpuri recovered

The B-Section police arrested 3 suspects here Saturday and recovered a huge cache of banned Mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The B-Section police arrested 3 suspects here Saturday and recovered a huge cache of banned Mainpuri from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that the B-Section police recovered more than 4,000 packets from possession of the arrested suspects.

He identified the suspects as Muhamamd Ashfaq Shaikh, Noman Yousufzai and Tariq Ali Khan.

The spokesman told that the B-Section police had nominated the three suspects in the FIR under sections 269 and 270 of Pakistan Penal Code.