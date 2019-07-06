UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabs 3 Suspects, Over 4000 Packets Of Mainpuri Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:35 PM

Police nabs 3 suspects, over 4000 packets of Mainpuri recovered

The B-Section police arrested 3 suspects here Saturday and recovered a huge cache of banned Mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The B-Section police arrested 3 suspects here Saturday and recovered a huge cache of banned Mainpuri from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that the B-Section police recovered more than 4,000 packets from possession of the arrested suspects.

He identified the suspects as Muhamamd Ashfaq Shaikh, Noman Yousufzai and Tariq Ali Khan.

The spokesman told that the B-Section police had nominated the three suspects in the FIR under sections 269 and 270 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police FIR From

Recent Stories

6 killed, 939 injured in 832 road accidents in Pun ..

32 seconds ago

Principal stresses hard work for success in medica ..

33 seconds ago

PTI working to strengthen state institutions, addr ..

34 seconds ago

Sputnik Correspondent Denied Accreditation to Glob ..

36 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority busts gang selling meat of d ..

6 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.