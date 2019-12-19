Police nabs 4 outlaws recovering snatched items, arms, hashish

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested four suspects and recovered arms, snatched loader rickshaw and other items, and hashish from their possession.

A Police team led by SHO PS Hatri Abdul Malik Abro on Thursday arrested three accused identified as Mujahid s/o Muhammad Ali Chandio, Abdullah Ali s/o Din Muhammad Chandio and Shafqat Ali s/o Ghulam Haider Kalhoro and recovered one snatched Rickshaw loader and three pistols of 30 bore with 9 live rounds from their possession, according to press release issued by District Police Hyderabad.

Police have registered cases under sections 411 of Pakistan Penal Code and 23-A of Sindh Arms Act against the arrested.During investigation, accused admitted that they had snatched a loader rickshaw in the limits of PS Jamshoro for which a case number 377/2019 under section 392 of PPC was already registered in the said Police Station.

Police, during investigation, recovered a mobile phone from the accused which had been snatched by them from Qasimabad for which a case under sections 392, 342 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code had already been registered in P.S Qasimabad.

Police will produce the accused to the court to get remand for further investigation.

In another raid, SHO Hosri Ghulam Farooq Rahupoto arrested a suspect Dilshad at Jhann Mori near Hosri link road and recovered 1960 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police also registered a case under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substance Act against the accused and started investigation.

According to the Police, the accused Dilshad was involved in attack on Police force and also wanted to police in many theft cases.