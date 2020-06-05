Police nabs 7 outlaws in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tharparkar police nabbed seven outlaws in an ongoing drive against drugs and other crimes on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police nabbed seven outlaws in an ongoing drive against drugs and other crimes on Friday.

According to detail, Police party led by SHO Mithi arrested Nazir Ahmed s/o Somar Hingorjo, Qeemat Rai s/o Thano Meghwar, Fazal s/o Muhammad Sammoo, Mukesh s/o Mahadev Meghwar and Dileep s/o Moro Maghawar and recovered160 liters raw wine from their possession.

Meanwhile, SHO police station Diplou with his team during snap checking arrested Mukhtiar Ali s/of Ghulm Qadir Mosaypoto for carrying a 30 mm pistol and Rajab Ali s/o Muhammad Faqir for having 60 gram hashish.