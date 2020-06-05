UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabs 7 Outlaws In Mithi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

Police nabs 7 outlaws in Mithi

Tharparkar police nabbed seven outlaws in an ongoing drive against drugs and other crimes on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police nabbed seven outlaws in an ongoing drive against drugs and other crimes on Friday.

According to detail, Police party led by SHO Mithi arrested Nazir Ahmed s/o Somar Hingorjo, Qeemat Rai s/o Thano Meghwar, Fazal s/o Muhammad Sammoo, Mukesh s/o Mahadev Meghwar and Dileep s/o Moro Maghawar and recovered160 liters raw wine from their possession.

Meanwhile, SHO police station Diplou with his team during snap checking arrested Mukhtiar Ali s/of Ghulm Qadir Mosaypoto for carrying a 30 mm pistol and Rajab Ali s/o Muhammad Faqir for having 60 gram hashish.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

51 seconds ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

7 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

35 minutes ago

10 killed, 764 injured in 677 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

One held for aerial firing, displaying weapons on ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Nighaban app launched to provide information o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.