Police nabs a suspect after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A suspect outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with Hali Road Police near American Quarters Lal Tanki here late Tuesday night.

The Police spokesman informed that the police on a tip off surrounded suspected dacoits riding on a motorbike but they opened fire on police.

As a result of cross firing a suspect identified as Abdul Rahim Pirzado sustained gunshot and fell from the bike and was arrested in injured condition while another suspect managed to escape, spokesman added.

He informed that the arrested suspect and his accomplices are said to be involved in several criminal activities including dacoity incidents and also wanted to police.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital city branch for surgery.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the suspect.