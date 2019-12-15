Police nabs alleged robber with unlicensed pistol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a robber and recovered illegal weapon from his possession.

According to report, SHO Latifabad B section Police station along with his team arrested an alleged dacoit namely Robin s/o Aijaz Khokhar and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Police said accused was arrested when he was trying to loot money from a Rickshaw driver in Latifabad Unit 09. Police after arresting the accused registered case No. 139/2019 under section 23-A of Sindh Arms Act and started investigation of the incident.