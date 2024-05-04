Police nabs dacoit during police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a dacoit involved in robbery and motorcycle snatching in injured condition during an encounter near Chawan Bridge Seetal Marri police station premises on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson for the police spokesman, police were on routine patrol while setting up a picket near Chawan Bridge when they tried to stop a car. The three suspects in the car opened fire on the police team.

Police arrested an outlaw, namely Muhammad Ismail s/o Soba Khan, who was injured by the firing of his own accomplices.

The accused was recorded as a as a criminal in 17 cases of dacoity, robbery, and motorcycle snatching. The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The special teams were formed for the arrest of fleeing suspects.

Police have also taken a car into custody from the spot that was snatched from the Seetal Marri area during the dacoity bid.

Seetal Marri police registered a case and launched further legal action.