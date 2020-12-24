UrduPoint.com
Police Nabs Drug Pusher

Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

The district police Thursday nabbed an alleged drug pusher and recovered 2625 packets of contraband Gutka and a motorbike

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police Thursday nabbed an alleged drug pusher and recovered 2625 packets of contraband Gutka and a motorbike. According to the Tharparkar police, during ongoing drive against drugs, the SHO police station Kaloe arrested an accused Zulfiqar Ali son of Shahabud din Nuhri with 2625 packets of gutka- a tobacco based substance- and a motorbike from his possession.

