UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabs Security Guard Involved In Karachi Bank Robbery

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:08 AM

Police nabs security guard involved in Karachi bank robbery

The Hyderabad police have arrested a former security guard of a private bank of Karachi who on March 4, 2019, robbed the bank, where he was posted along with 2 accomplices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The Hyderabad police have arrested a former security guard of a private bank of Karachi who on March 4, 2019, robbed the bank, where he was posted along with 2 accomplices.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the suspect Syed Kashif Raza was arrested during a raid in Hyderabad rural on Friday.

He said the police also recovered 500 grams hashish from Raza's possession.

Raza allegedly broke 50 lockers in the bank and looted cash and jewelry worth tens of million of rupees.

Although, he belongs to Karachi but he was living in Hyderabad to escape the arrest because the Karachi police had identified him as the prime suspect.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Jewelry Bank Hyderabad March 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

11 minutes ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

35 seconds ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

26 minutes ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

36 seconds ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

26 minutes ago

Campaigners Say US-UK Trade Deal Unlikely to Reap ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.