Police nabs security guard involved in Karachi bank robbery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The Hyderabad police have arrested a former security guard of a private bank of Karachi who on March 4, 2019, robbed the bank, where he was posted along with 2 accomplices.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the suspect Syed Kashif Raza was arrested during a raid in Hyderabad rural on Friday.

He said the police also recovered 500 grams hashish from Raza's possession.

Raza allegedly broke 50 lockers in the bank and looted cash and jewelry worth tens of million of rupees.

Although, he belongs to Karachi but he was living in Hyderabad to escape the arrest because the Karachi police had identified him as the prime suspect.