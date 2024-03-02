Police nabs three thieves, recovers cash, three stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested three members of a thief gang and recovered three motorcycles and cash of Rs 100,000 from their possession here Saturday.

According to police sources, working on tip-off, the 12-Mail Police Station's team successfully arrested three thieves named Muhammad Riaz son of Ameer, resident of Qatalpur, Mujahid son of Zahoor, resident of Ghuman Marri, and Mudassar son of Talib, resident of Ghuman Marri. The police also seized three stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 100,000 from their possession.