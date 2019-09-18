UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nabs Two Alleged Extortionists In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:31 PM

Police nabs two alleged extortionists in Hyderabad

Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged extortionists in the jurisdiction of Hussainabad Police Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged extortionists in the jurisdiction of Hussainabad Police Station.

According to spokesman of Hyderabad Police, Station House Officer of P.S Hussainabad, Qurban Ali Aqlani- on a complaint registered by a trader and member of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Furqan Memon- has arrested two accused namely Muzamil s/o Abdul Haq Soomro and Asif Raza s/o Dur Muhammad Soomro.

Spokesman added that trader Furqan Memon had lodged complaint that he had been asked by the accused to pay money as an extortion failing which he would face dire consequences.

Police also recovered arms from their possession and registered FIR No. 146/2019 under sections 384, 386, 506/2, 34 of Pakistan Penal code and 6/7 ATA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Hyderabad Chamber Money FIR Commerce From

Recent Stories

NAB arrested PTI top leader Khursheed Shah

16 seconds ago

CDA continue operation against encroachments

18 seconds ago

Pakistan to respond India's aggression befittingly ..

19 seconds ago

PTI demands high level inquiry of BDS student's my ..

24 seconds ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue, corruption eliminatio ..

7 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood against politics in education sect ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.