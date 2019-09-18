Police nabs two alleged extortionists in Hyderabad

Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged extortionists in the jurisdiction of Hussainabad Police Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged extortionists in the jurisdiction of Hussainabad Police Station

According to spokesman of Hyderabad Police, Station House Officer of P.S Hussainabad, Qurban Ali Aqlani- on a complaint registered by a trader and member of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Furqan Memon- has arrested two accused namely Muzamil s/o Abdul Haq Soomro and Asif Raza s/o Dur Muhammad Soomro.

Spokesman added that trader Furqan Memon had lodged complaint that he had been asked by the accused to pay money as an extortion failing which he would face dire consequences.

Police also recovered arms from their possession and registered FIR No. 146/2019 under sections 384, 386, 506/2, 34 of Pakistan Penal code and 6/7 ATA.