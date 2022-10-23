UrduPoint.com

Police Need People's Trust To Eradicate Crime, Drugs: Sajjad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Police need people's trust to eradicate crime, drugs: Sajjad Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Sunday said the police needed the trust and support of the people to eradicate crime and drugs from the society.

He was addressing a farewell hosted by the Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

The RPO said addressing the grievances of the victims was the police's top priority. "After assuming the charge as District Police Officer (DPO) in Abbottabad, my first assignment was to eliminate the menace of drugs from the educational institution as Abbottabad is a city of schools and colleges." In a short period of six months, operations were carried out against the criminal elements. "We arrested a drug dealer who was involved in selling drugs in educational institutions and won the confidence of the masses of Abbottabad.

" He said the land grabbers were controlled and action was taken against the profiteers. "Newly-appointed deputy inspector general (DIG) Hazara and DPO Abbottabad are experienced and true professionals; they will continue the task from where I am leaving." President Abbottabad Union of Journalist Sardar Shafiq, PFUJ Assistant Secretary General Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, General Secretary Nadeem Jadoon, Director Police Training school Mansehra Malik Ejaz, District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid, Raja Muhammad Haroon and others said that Sajjad Khan performed exemplary services during his short tenure and tightened the noose on land grabbing mafia, drug dealers and moneylenders.

They said the people of Abbottabad appreciated and paid rich tribute to the outgoing DPO, and lauded his professional skills as he handled the Havelian incident efficiently and resolved it amicably.

