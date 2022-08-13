ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that police wanted to recover Shahbaz Gill's mobile phone to interrogate his tweets and social media communication.

Talking to a private news channel, he said women were respectable and "we condemn the arrest of wife of Gill's driver." However, he added, the matter involved the state institutions, so the police had to take her into custody.

Kaira said he was not covering for police, but he knew that police was just fulfilling the assigned duty. "I admit police over-reacted, but making her a part of the interrogation seems necessary as culprits usually use women as a shield."