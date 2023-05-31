Police net 10 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 accused on recovery of over 3,390 kg charras and 20 liters liquor, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Rattaamral police held Shakir for having 700 grams charras while Shehzad was sent behind the bars on recovery of 1400 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar police netted Zargham for possessing 520 grams charras. Jatli police also rounded up Babar with 270 grams charras, Tahzeeb for having 270 grams charras and Rab Nawaz for carrying 230 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar police nabbed Abdul Waqar and Babar Pervaiz on recovery of 10 liters liquor. Sadiqabad and Saddar Baroni police in two operations arrested Amir and Nawaz and recovered 10 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.