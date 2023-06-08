Police net 10 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 accused on recovery of over five kg charras, 77 liquor bottles and 28 liters liquor, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that City, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and held Albert Masih for having 1260 grams charras, Younas with 550 grams charras, a female drug peddler namely Asia Bano for possessing 150 grams charras and 40 grams Ice, Waqar for carrying 510 grams charras, Zahid on recovery of 120 grams charras, Ajmal for possessing 1150 grams charras and Imran with 1250 grams charras.

Similarly, Chakri, Race Course and Civil Lines police rounded up Siddique ur Rehman for having 77 liquor bottles, Wasif on recovery of eight liters liquor, and Zahid for possessing 20 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.