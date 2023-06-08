UrduPoint.com

Police Net 10 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police net 10 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 accused on recovery of over five kg charras, 77 liquor bottles and 28 liters liquor, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that City, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and held Albert Masih for having 1260 grams charras, Younas with 550 grams charras, a female drug peddler namely Asia Bano for possessing 150 grams charras and 40 grams Ice, Waqar for carrying 510 grams charras, Zahid on recovery of 120 grams charras, Ajmal for possessing 1150 grams charras and Imran with 1250 grams charras.

Similarly, Chakri, Race Course and Civil Lines police rounded up Siddique ur Rehman for having 77 liquor bottles, Wasif on recovery of eight liters liquor, and Zahid for possessing 20 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar All Race Asia

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

20 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.