Police net 1077 POs including 163 of 'A' category in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Saddar division police have claimed to have arrested 1077 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 1163 of 'A' category accused allegedly involved in heinous crimes during 2020.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws.

Saddar division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia ud Din Ahmed conducted raids and rounded up the POs wanted in different cases registered in Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Chontra, Saddar Baroni, Rawat, Mandra, Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Murree and Kotli Sattian police stations.

The spokesman said that CPO appreciated performance of SP Saddar division and SHOs of respective police stations for netting the criminals who were declared POs.

He said the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.