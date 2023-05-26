UrduPoint.com

Police Net 11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police net 11 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 11 accused on recovery of over 4430 grams charras and 40 liters liquor, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that New Town, Cantt, Naseerabad, and Gujar Khan police held Abdul Haseeb, Honey, Ibrahim, Hasan Ayaz, Ali Khan and Ali Jibran and recovered 4430 grams charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan and Rawat police rounded up Ubaid, Waqas, Shah Hussain, and Amir Shehzad on recovery of 40 liters liquor.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

