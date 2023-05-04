UrduPoint.com

Police Net 11 Drug Peddlers On Recovery Of Over 10 Kg Charras

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 11 accused on recovery of over 10 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held Saleem for having 1700 grams charras and Babar for possessing 1710 grams charras.

Rattaamral police rounded up Niaz Ahmed for having 1350 grams charras while Sadiqabad police nabbed Husnain for having 1260 grams charras.

Wah Cantt police apprehended Kabir with two kg charras and Rawat police arrested an accused namely Mohsin on recovery of 1260 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars on recovery of charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

