Police Net 12 Lawbreakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 12 accused besides recovering over three kg charras, 25 litres liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rawat, City, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Bani, and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and netted Mobeen, Ahsan Aslam, Hamza Bashir, Adil, Saeed, Sadaqat, Jan Nazir, Abdul Wahab, and Mazhar Iqbal and recovered over three kg charras and 25 litres liquor.

New Town, Pirwadhai and Airport police arrested Yasin, Shehzad and Sohail and recovered two 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Police have registered 66 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

A total of 6042 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 55 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

He said the police would continue their operation against the lawbreakers.

