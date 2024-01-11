Open Menu

Police Net 17 Lawbreakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Police net 17 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 1240 grams charras, 210 grams heroin, 40 liters liquor, a 222 bore rifle, two 30-bore pistols, ammunition, LPG cylinders and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, and Airport police arrested Imtiaz, Rustam, Shayan and a female drug peddler with 1240 grams charras and 210 grams of heroin.

Bani, Sadiqabad, Morgah, and Saddar Baroni police netted Ramaish, Atish, Tabasam, and Robert for having 40 liters liquor.

Similarly, Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines, and Dhamial police held Mubashir, Wajid, and Saqib for possessing a 222-bore rifle, two 30-bore pistols, and ammunition.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested five accused.

R.A. Bazar and Bani police rounded up five accused namely Danish, Imran, Hashim, Bahadar Khan and Amir Siddiqui, and confiscated LPG cylinders, and refilling gadgets from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the lawbreakers and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Saddar Gas From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan