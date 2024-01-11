Police net 17 lawbreakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 1240 grams charras, 210 grams heroin, 40 liters liquor, a 222 bore rifle, two 30-bore pistols, ammunition, LPG cylinders and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, and Airport police arrested Imtiaz, Rustam, Shayan and a female drug peddler with 1240 grams charras and 210 grams of heroin.

Bani, Sadiqabad, Morgah, and Saddar Baroni police netted Ramaish, Atish, Tabasam, and Robert for having 40 liters liquor.

Similarly, Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines, and Dhamial police held Mubashir, Wajid, and Saqib for possessing a 222-bore rifle, two 30-bore pistols, and ammunition.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested five accused.

R.A. Bazar and Bani police rounded up five accused namely Danish, Imran, Hashim, Bahadar Khan and Amir Siddiqui, and confiscated LPG cylinders, and refilling gadgets from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the lawbreakers and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.