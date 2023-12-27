Open Menu

Police Net 17,758 Lawbreakers In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi district police managed to net 17,758 lawbreakers during last six months including 980 members of 380 criminal gangs and recovered stolen cash and other costly items worth Rs 730 million from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, more than 150 stolen vehicles and over 1450 stolen motorcycles were recovered during the period.

Police while conducting raids against drug traffickers rounded up over 3600 accused and seized over 63 tons hashish, 01 ton heroin, more than 08 kg Ice, 19 kg opium and over 16,000 liters liquor. Around 1100 big drug dealers were arrested during last 02 months, he added.

During operations against illegal weapons, police nabbed 2153 suspects and recovered 95 Kalashnikovs, 90 short guns, 92 rifles, 1858 pistols, 07 revolvers, 07 carbines, 60 daggers and thousands bullets.

829 accused were arrested in 151 cases against gamblers while police recovered over Rs 4.2 million stake money, 628 mobile phones, 50 motorcycles, 06 cars, and other items, he said adding, 105 accused were arrested in 29 cases registered under Sound System Act.

67 accused were sent behind the bars who were allegedly involved in 66 sexual harassment cases.

In the crackdown against proclaimed offenders, 257 ‘A’ category and 1674 ‘B’ category criminals were arrested, he said.

