Police Net 18 Lawbreakers With 1150 Grams Drugs, 70 Liters Liquor, Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi police, in action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers, have arrested 18 accused besides recovering over 1150 grams of charras, 70 litres of liquor, six 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson here on Saturday informed that Bani, Naseerabad, Morgah, Gujar Khan and Dhamial police arrested Shan Ilyas, Azmatullah, Hassan, Adnan, Waqas Shahbaz, Danish, Imran, Bilal and Zubair and recovered nearly 70 litres liquor while Civil Lines and Dhamial police netted Saeed and Mudassir on recovery of 1150 grams charras.
In other raids, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Rawat and Kahuta police arrested seven accused, namely Manan, Bilal, Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Ahmed Ali, Siraj and Owais and recovered six 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle and ammunition.
Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are under process.
