Police Net 18 Lawbreakers With 5 Kg Drugs, 15 Lliters Liquor

Published February 08, 2025

Police net 18 lawbreakers with 5 kg drugs, 15 lliters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers have arrested 18 accused besides recovering over 5 kg charras, 15 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson here on Saturday informed that Pirwadhai police arrested Fakhar Nawaz for having 1215 grams charras while Saddar Wah police rounded up Babar for having 1800 grams charras and Amjad with 600 grams charras.

Jatli police in their operation netted Zahid for having 540 grams charras and Rawat police arrested Waseem on recovery of 635 grams charras. Kalar Syed police also arrested Haider with 532 grams charras.

Civil Lines police arrested a bootlegger for having 15 liters liquor and Rafih for carrying seven liters liquor.

Pirwadhai, Bani, Civil Lines and Wah Cantt police arrested six accused namely Numan, Usman, Haroon, Asad, Arslan and Owais and recovered five 30 bore pistols, 20 rounds of 30 bore pistol and other items from their possession.

Rawalpindi district police in different search operations arrested four renting rules violators namely Sajjad, Umar Javed, Sardar and Abdul Ghafoor.

The spokesman further informed that Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar also held a khuli Kutchery in Police Lines Headquarters to address complaints of the citizens.

