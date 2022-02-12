Police net 222 kite flying ban violators

Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Umar Saeed Malik conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 222 kite flying ban violators during last 48 hours and recovered thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Umar Saeed Malik conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 222 kite flying ban violators during last 48 hours and recovered thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police also recovered sound systems and other items during a special crackdown launched against the violators.

He informed that police were taking strict action against kite sellers, flyers and those involved in aerial firing while senior police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations and Divisional Superintendents of Police were directly monitoring the crackdown.

He said over 1400 cops were deployed to conduct operations in different city areas.

He informed that police had arrested 620 violators besides recovering over 92,000 kites and a large number of kite flying string rolls from their possession during this season. As many as 183 cases were also registered against the violators, he added.

He said that the CPO also monitoring the crackdown against the violators and directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators.

The spokesman informed that the CPO had also appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to take strict action against sellers and flyers.

The kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared, he said adding, no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

The special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

He informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had issued orders to speed up the crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

Under an awareness campaign, special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

