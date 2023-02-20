Police net 25 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 25 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 60 kites, 2520 grams charras, 28 liters liquor, six bottles of liquor, seven 30 bore pistols, two 9mm pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police rounded up an accused namely Ali Zafar for carrying fireworks items.

He said that Rattaamral police managed to net an accused namely Jameel alias Jamula, wanted in a murder case of Muhammad Ashfaq, cashier of a petrol station who was killed after exchange of hot words.

Kahuta police nabbed a proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Zaki, wanted in an attempt to murder case.

Bani and R.A.Bazar police arrested two namely Khawar and Abdul Moiz on recovery of 60 kites and 15 kite flying string rolls.

Rawalpindi district police also held 10 namely Zaheer, Akbar Ali, Zamir Akhtar, Abdul Rehman, Qamar, Usman and others on recovery of 2520 grams charras, 28 liters liquor and six bottles of liquor.

Similarly, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, New Town, Naseerabad, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Kalar Syedan police netted Zahid, Khalid, Ibrar, Amir Mehmood, Shehbaz, Sher ali, Amal Khan, Umar Farooq, Irfan and Asad Mehmood and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, two 9mm pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars held 42.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.