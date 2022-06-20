Police net 35 beggars from city roads

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday, arrested 35 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

According to a police spokesman, the Squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

On the occasion, Waseem Riaz said that special beggar squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

