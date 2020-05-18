Police net 386 outlaws; recover 48 kg charras, three kg heroin, 623 liquor bottles, 13,000 kites

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police during crackdown against anti-social elements have nabbed 386 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapons holders, kite sellers and gamblers during last 15 days.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest 97 drug peddlers and bootleggers while 99 lawbreakers were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.

Similarly 99 kite sellers and 91 gamblers were nabbed from different localities of the district during the period.

He said, police recovered 48 kg charras, three kg heroin, 623 bottles of liquor, 73 pistols 30 bore, six rifles 12 bore, two Kalashnikov, a rifle, a revolver, 13,000 kites, 400 kite flying string rolls, Rs 260,785 cash stake money, 62 mobile phones, five motorcycles and other items from the possession of the detainees.

The spokesman said, police registered 93 FIRs against drug peddlers and bootleggers, 94 cases against accused for possessing illegal weapons, 90 FIRs against kite sellers and kite flying ban violators and 16 against gamblers during the period.