Police net 41 beggars from city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 41 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the Beggars Squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

On the occasion, Waseem Riaz said that special beggar squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.