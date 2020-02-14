Police net 44 kite sellers, kite flyers; recover over 10,000 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers on Friday arrested 44 and seized over 10,000 kites with 33 kite flying string rolls, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Race Course police netted 14 accused and recovered 5420 kites, a gun, a pistol, 16 liters liquor, 425 grams charras and a sound system from their possession.

R.A.Bazaar police conducted several raids and rounded up 15 for having 980 kites, 33 kite flying string rolls and 10 liters liquor.

Similarly, Civil Line police nabbed three kite sellers for possessing 3000 kites.

Airport Police in their operation against the violators held 12 and recovered 330 kites and 12 kite flying string rolls.

The spokesman said, police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi conducting raids and netting kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the law of ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.