UrduPoint.com

Police Net 55 Beggars From City Roads

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Police net 55 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday, arrested 55 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday, arrested 55 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the Beggars Squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Wasim Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

On the occasion, Wasim Riaz said that special beggar squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in F ..

Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in French Open quarter-final

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Katchery in Manshe ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Katchery in Manshera on May 31

3 minutes ago
 Various bills introduced in Senate

Various bills introduced in Senate

3 minutes ago
 Supremacy of law imperative for strong democratic ..

Supremacy of law imperative for strong democratic system: Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Not Supplying Kiev With Missile Syst ..

Biden Says US Not Supplying Kiev With Missile Systems Capable of Striking Russia ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes 'International Institute of Science, ..

Senate passes 'International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 202 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.