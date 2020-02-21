Police net 60 kite sellers, flyers; recover over 5000 kites in Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers Thursday night arrested 60 and seized over 5000 kites with 32 kite flying string rolls, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers Thursday night arrested 60 and seized over 5000 kites with 32 kite flying string rolls, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, the police netted 60 accused from R.A.

Bazaar, Race Course, Banni, Waris Khan and other areas and recovered over 5000 kites, a Kalashnikov, 9mm pistol, bullets, sound system and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said, police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi conducting raids and netting kite sellers and violators of kite flying ban.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the law of ban on kite flying. The strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.