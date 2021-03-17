Police net 7 proclaimed offenderss in rawalpindi

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases including murder and dacoity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases including murder and dacoity.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Waris Khan, Saddar Wah, Rawat, Cantt, R A Bazaar and Kahuta police managed to net seven POs namely Muhammad Zahoor, Anayat Imran alias Lakhan, Muhammad Ali, Basharat Hussain, Amin, Muhammad Usman and Wasif Ali who were wanted in different cases including heinous crimes.

He said the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said the CPO had directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.