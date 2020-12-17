UrduPoint.com
Police Net 82 POs Including 15, A Category Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Police net 82 POs including 15, A category criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 82 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 15, A category accused allegedly involved in heinous crimes during the month of December 2020.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Rawalpindi police managed to net 82 POs including 15, A category and 67, B category criminals wanted to police in different cases.

The spokesman said that the CPO appreciated performance of divisional Superintendents of Police and SHOs of respective police stations for netting the criminals who were declared POs.

He said the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

