Police net 85 beggars from city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown arrested 85 professional beggars during last 48 hours to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the anti-beggary squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

SSP Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"They stand on various roads and squares of the city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public was requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.