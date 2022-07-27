UrduPoint.com

Police Net 85 Beggars From City Roads

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Police net 85 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown arrested 85 professional beggars during last 48 hours to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown arrested 85 professional beggars during last 48 hours to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the anti-beggary squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

SSP Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"They stand on various roads and squares of the city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public was requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weap ..

Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

2 minutes ago
 Incarcerated Shabbir Shah scripting new history of ..

Incarcerated Shabbir Shah scripting new history of resistance: DFP

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover Rs 40,180 stake ..

Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover Rs 40,180 stake money

3 minutes ago
 President for awareness of early diagnosis of hepa ..

President for awareness of early diagnosis of hepatitis

3 minutes ago
 Registration of 14 illegal cooperative societies c ..

Registration of 14 illegal cooperative societies cancelled

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.