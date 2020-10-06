UrduPoint.com
Police Net 858 Criminals Including 299 Drug Peddlers During September

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 858 criminals including 197 for holding illegal weapons, 299 drug peddlers and bootleggers during September.

According to a police spokesman, police under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) Potohar, Rawal and Saddar Divisions on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the district.

He said police netted 197 persons and registered 192 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons.

Police also recovered seven Kalashnikov, 14 guns/rifles, 167 pistols, three revolvers and five daggers from their possession during the period.

Potohar Division police also registered 297 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 299 accused besides seizing over 133 kg charras, 10 kg heroin and 1488 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against criminal gangs managed to bust 14 and arrested their 37 members. Police also recovered Rs 887,900, 37 motorcycles, a vehicle and 18 pistols from their possession.

Police taking action against gamblers registered 12 FIRs and arrested 74 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 213,190, seven motorcycles and two vehicles from their possession.

The District police also launched a crackdown against kite flying ban violators and arrested 10 besides registering 10 FIRs.

The police recovered 1060 kites and 51 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 45, A category criminals and 196, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.

